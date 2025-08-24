Wall Street Zen Downgrades Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) to Hold

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRDO. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $128.56.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $4,963,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 393,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,036,032.06. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $5,891,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,108,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,511,902.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

