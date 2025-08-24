Wall Street Zen Downgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Hold

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.92 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The business had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.