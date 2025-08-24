Wall Street Zen Upgrades Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) to Hold

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.55. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.9995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,800.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 467,738 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 416,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,442,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 234,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,118,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 118.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 897,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 486,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

