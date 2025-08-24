Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) to Hold

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.05. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.40%. Equities analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

