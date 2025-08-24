Wayfair (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $6,805,950.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $6,805,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 459,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,757,975.11. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,638,683.20.

On Thursday, August 7th, Steven Conine sold 17,752 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,372,052.08.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 7,775 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $598,830.50.

On Monday, July 21st, Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $391,659.74.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,142,295.63.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $2,953,038.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $77.7630 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $81.94.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 49.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

