Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

