Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%.The business had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

