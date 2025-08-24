Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western Copper & Gold and Searchlight Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 2 3.33 Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Copper & Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Searchlight Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Searchlight Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.01) -132.00 Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Searchlight Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

