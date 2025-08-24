Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9,187.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of WGO opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -230.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

