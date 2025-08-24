Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 877,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 191,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.78.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

