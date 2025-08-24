ZimVie Inc. $ZIMV Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in ZimVie during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ZimVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIMV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

ZIMV opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

