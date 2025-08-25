10,327 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $199,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $178,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,061,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $85,434,000 after acquiring an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,157 shares of company stock worth $1,927,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.89.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

