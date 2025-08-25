117,238 Shares in 1st Source Corporation $SRCE Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 117,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. 1st Source Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $68.13.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1st Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SRCE

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.