14,974 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $17.34 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PRA Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

