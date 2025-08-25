16,020 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $57.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,905,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
