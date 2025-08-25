1,625 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 249,002 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.