19,950 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,935,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $301,794.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,957,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,447,613.83. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 52,096 shares of company stock worth $1,413,179 in the last 90 days. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $29.6220 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
