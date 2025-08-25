205 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 684,645 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,420,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,478,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $197.3520 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $198.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.03. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

