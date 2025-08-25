2,479 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 14,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $412.9960 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.52 and a 200-day moving average of $370.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,827,675. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

