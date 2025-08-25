265 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,317,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $147.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.