40,781 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $20.5840 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $59,317.50. This represents a 67.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.