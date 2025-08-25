620 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $65.70 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.