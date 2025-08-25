6,400 Shares in Service Corporation International $SCI Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,299,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $12,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,067,983.17. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,692.80. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,001,787. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $81.4650 on Monday. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

