736,996 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 736,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $11.8350 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PK shares. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

