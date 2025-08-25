747,168 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 747,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 92,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.3980 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

