8,800 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $12,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,430,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $145,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,248.64. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $602,202.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,233.04. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,361. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

