9,678 Shares in Workiva Inc. $WK Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $32,863,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,367,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,085,000 after buying an additional 142,297 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,957,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $79.8450 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.