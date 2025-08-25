9,750 Shares in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Weatherford International by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Weatherford International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $111.23.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

