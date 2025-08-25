Algert Global LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 16.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ituran Location and Control has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

