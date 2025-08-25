Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 30,660 TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TASK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth $2,576,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TASK. Baird R W downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

TaskUs Trading Up 0.1%

TaskUs stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About TaskUs

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.