Algert Global LLC Buys 12,072 Shares of Immatics N.V. $IMTX

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immatics by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Immatics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Immatics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Immatics N.V. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $691.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. Equities analysts expect that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

