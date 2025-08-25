Algert Global LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of Electromed, Inc. $ELMD

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Stock Performance

ELMD stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $169.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELMD. B. Riley upgraded shares of Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELMD

About Electromed

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.