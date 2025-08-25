Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,451. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

