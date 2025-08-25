Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 944.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 78.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $186.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $264.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.