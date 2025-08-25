Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $27.0180 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -385.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

