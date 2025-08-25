Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $27.7150 on Monday. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

