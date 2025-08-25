Algert Global LLC Has $302,000 Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after buying an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after buying an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,635,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,452,000 after buying an additional 831,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $233.2480 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $238.16.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

