Algert Global LLC Invests $307,000 in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 496,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,081,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,713,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 917,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Electric

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.