Algert Global LLC Invests $322,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,470 shares of company stock worth $39,026,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $261.9980 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.95 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

