Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Exponent by 8,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.89. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $122,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,064 shares of company stock valued at $582,981. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

