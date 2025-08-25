Algert Global LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $110,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,119.72. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $91,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $146.9890 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.77.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

