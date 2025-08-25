Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $402.0750 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $408.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,179 shares of company stock worth $9,636,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.