Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.