Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Limbach by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Limbach by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Limbach by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,388.73. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Down 0.1%

LMB opened at $119.57 on Monday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 target price on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

