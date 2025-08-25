Algert Global LLC Purchases 12,920 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,568 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,642.78. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.6740 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

