Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 163.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 130.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 197.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $87.0640 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

