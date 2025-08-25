Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 430,251 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,718.20. The trade was a 64.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $96,823.65. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.