Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 37,080 Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 760,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.9%

BTU stock opened at $16.4910 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

