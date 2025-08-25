Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 4,260 Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Amedisys by 56.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amedisys by 68.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 108.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Amedisys by 100.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

