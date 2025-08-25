Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,754,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 144,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 266,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 398,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,428.94. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,090,520 shares of company stock valued at $38,235,271. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $35.5650 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

